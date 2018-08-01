Here's why you should check out the St. Rafka Festival this weekend

There is a fun festival happening this weekend where there's great food, music, and games for the kids. Our friends at the St. Rafka Festival are throwing their fifth annual celebration this weekend and one of the star attractions is the home-made middle eastern food. The owners of the Beirut Bakery in Redford township, Milad and Leila Hallis, joined us in the Live in the D studio to talk about some of their delicious offerings.

At the festival you can expect to find hummus, falafel, tabouli, and baklava for dessert. They have both a spicy and regular falafel and you can get both in sandwich form with some pickles, onions, tomatoes, parsley, tahini, and pickled turnips all rolled in a pita.

Besides a plethora of middle eastern goodies, there will be rides for the kids, live music, dancing, face painting, raffles, henna tattoos, an oxygen bar, a hookah lounge, and a premium bar. The festival benefits the St. Rafka scholarship program for high school seniors.

The festival is August 4th from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and August 5th from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.. The festival is located at St. Rafka Maronite Church at 32765 Lyndon Street in Livonia. For more information visit the event's website here.

