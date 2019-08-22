Here's your answer to 'What should we do this weekend?'

This article is sponsored by Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers.

Making weekend plans and wondering what to do? Our Kila Peeples has the scoop on 4 events you should check out this weekend.

1) Detroit Hydrofest

The fastest boats on the water will float across the Detroit River for two days of racing. More than 40 boats race at speeds topping 125 miles per hour. This happens on the Detroit River Saturday and Sunday with a few preview on Friday. Tickets start at $20.

2) Big Tent Backpack Event

Project Backpack and the Mike Morse Law Firm teamed up to host this big back-to-school event. They will be giving away 28,000 backpacks filled with supplies to Metro Detroit students in kindergarten through fifth grade who attend schools outside the Detroit Community Schools District. There will be a different event for DCSD Students later. The students must be present to receive a backpack. A Detroit Pistons player will be at the event, plus Hooper, the mascot. There will also be food, face painting, and more. It is happening this Saturday at the Mike Morse Law Firm in Southfield from 12 p.m.- 2 p.m.

3) Detroit Weird Home Tour

Detroit is home to some interesting and eclectic houses, and you can see them this Saturday! Eight unique homes in Detroit are opening their doors for the second annual Detroit Weird Homes Tour. It is a self-paced driving tour that goes from 10 am to 5 pm. Tickets start at $30 with kids under 13 being free. Plus, it is all for a good cause with 10% of the sales will go to Southwest Solutions, an organization that helps people find affordable housing.

4) Swing Dance Party

Enjoy live music, classic drinks, and more all while wearing fun vintage clothes. It's the ultimate Swing Dance Party hosted by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra! For those who cannot dance, you can go early for a dance lesson. The event kicks off at 9 pm this Saturday at The Cube in Midtown Detroit. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

5) I See You Awards

If you love independent films then this weekend you should go to the third annual, I See You Awards. It's a three-day event that consists of film screenings, a film industry seminar featuring Hollywood veteran and director, Tom Hines, who has worked with everyone from Julia Roberts to Kate Hudson, and a black-tie awards ceremony. The event sponsors the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America's Michigan Chapter. Tickets start at $15. The event kicks off today at the Emagine Theater in Royal Oak.

