Hey, Kids! You can visit Santa's Flight Academy at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets

It's just about time of year when kids get their wish lists ready to tell Santa Claus everything they are hoping to get this holiday season. Our friends at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills have a very special way to go see jolly old St. Nick in person. Kids can join Santa's Flight Academy, a maze that has flight suits, dance parties, and of course, the naughty-and-nice list.

When you visit Santa's Flight Academy, you become one of Santa's helpers. First you make a badge with a Santa-issued elf name to gain entry into Santa's workshop. Then you're fitted for an elf suit to make sure you are comfy and ready to help Santa. Next, you move on to learn how to work Santa's dashboard on his sleigh, loading his presents, mapping out his flight pattern and checking the weather.

As a new elf, you learn that storms are on the horizon, so Santa has to be warned! Unfortunately, head elf George is out on a cookie break so you have to help Santa reroute his travels. After all is fixed, you can go have a dance party with the other elves in Santa's sleigh. Then it's time to see Santa!

For more information about Santa's Flight Academy, visit the website greatlakescrossingoutlets.com