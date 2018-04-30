Painting a room in your home is an easy and fast way to upgrade your look. However, picking the actual color tends to get a little bit messy. We learned a few tricks from the experts at PPG Paint on how to pick the best paint color for your next home improvement project. Check it out!

Pick an Inspiration

Your inspiration could be that favorite blouse, your morning view from the kitchen, a piece of art or even a well-loved rug. Think about the feeling that inspiration gives you and then choose colors that will promote that feeling. Bright colors give energy, neutrals can warm up a space and cool colors can be calming. Not sure what you like about your inspiration? Head on over to voiceofcolor.com from PPG Paints and play the Color Sense game. Color Sense will ask you a series of questions and give you groups of colors you are drawn to based on your answers.

Coordinate your Room

Once you have narrowed it down from the thousands of available colors to a few or even a dozen that you like, look around your space. Chances are you already have items that coordinate. Five complimenting colors in the room is just about the right number.

Finalize your Pick

By now, you will have it narrowed down to just a couple options. This is when the PPG Voice of Color App really shines – upload a photo of your space and paint the walls in your room! You can really see what it will look like before you invest the time and money on your paint project.

Tie it all Together

Now that you have your perfect paint color picked out, make sure the rest of the job goes perfect too. The best paint job is one that has been properly prepped, so fill those nail holes, sand those walls and mud those little flaws. You can get everything you need at a professional store like PPG Paints, where our staff can help you get the right products for every need. Or, just call in a professional painter and let them know which color you chose!

Learn more about paint, proper prep trends in color by visiting Hire It Done! Right now, PPG Paints has partnered with Hire it Done and is offering 25% off of paints and sundries at any PPG Location. Just visit www.hireitdone.com to get the coupon!