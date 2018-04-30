The Who, What, Where and How to Buying Countertops

When is the last time someone walked into your kitchen and complimented you on your beautiful kitchen? If it’s been awhile, then it’s probably time to update. The selection process to buying a countertop can be overwhelming but we have created a helpful guide to get you through your next kitchen or bath remodel.

Stone counters used to be seen only in very high-end projects. Today, they are the standard choice for just about any budget. The options available are truly astounding - from natural stone with all of its beautiful characteristics to quartz and other man-made products that are more durable and stain resistant than ever, the industry has come a long way. Your countertop is usually one of the most prominent visual focal points of the room. We suggest starting your remodel with your stone selections and planning the rest from there. Purchasing stone is still an investment, though and since it is also the star of the show, it is critical to have your counters fabricated and installed by experienced professionals.

Hire it Done partner Hard Rock Stone Works sets the industry standard not only for selection and experience, but for customer service and continuous employee training. If you’re in Michigan – lucky you! You can just go to hireitdone.com or hardrockstoneworks.com and get your project started! If not, we’ll teach you what to look for in your area.

7 Things to Look for in a Great Stone Supplier & Fabricator

1. They value customer input - In fact it’s vital to a successful project. No one knows your house, your goals or your dreams better than you. Hard Rock Stone Works has a definitive easy to follow process that makes collaboration easy.

2. They have state of the art equipment and use cutting edge technology to ensure the best possible result with any material.

3. They give you a dedicated salesperson who will stay with you from start to finish. One point of contact to help guide you through the options and understand what to expect every step of the way.

4. They have the largest inventory in the area. That can have a big impact on timelines for your project.

5. They educate the customer. At Hard Rock Stone Works, they LOVE stone! Natural or man-made, they are product experts. They take every opportunity to share their knowledge with their clients!

6. They invest in their employees, with continuous training, recognition and rewards programs for all staff from installer to salesperson. This promotes great customer service and ensures every installer has field experience.

7. They have a showroom. Where you can view full slabs on display, interchange different types of quartz and natural stone with cabinets of every color and finish, ask the experts about the properties and characteristics of the stone, and solidify your vision for the finished project.

Hard Rock Stone Works is a company that stands behind the work and product, and on the rare occasion that a problem does arrive, they approach it with a solution in mind. Make sure you are comfortable with the warranty, length of time in business and overall feel of your fabricator – and don’t forget to check their references!

Now that you have identified the best supplier and fabricator for your project, go ahead and get started! Click here to learn about the specials Hire it Done has with Hard Rock Stone Works!

