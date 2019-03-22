Hit movie releases include "Us," "The Highwaymen," & "The Dirt"

Three new movies are out this weekend and you can see two of them from the comfort of your own home. Reel Talk movie reviewer Greg Russell joined hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare in studio to talk about "Us," directed by Jordan Peele; "The Highwaymen," directed by John Lee Hancock; and "The Dirt," directed by Jeff Tremaine. Reel Talk is thanks to our partners at MJR Digital Cinemas.

"Us," is based around the life of an African American family who goes on vaction and suddenly are ambushed by the evil dopelgangers of themsleves. Lupita Nyong'o stars as the mother and the father is played by Winston Duke, and they have a son and daughter. The turn of a events affects more than just their family; the layers of the film challenge the meaning of "Us". Russell gave the movie 4 out of 5 reels.

"The Highwaymen," is the story of the Texas Rangers Frank Hamer (Kevin Costner) and Maney Gault (Woody Harrelson) who come out of retirement to catch outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow in the 1930's. Russell gave the movie 4 out of 5 reels. You can see "The Highwaymen" on Netflix.

"The Dirt," is a biopic on the rise and success of Mötley Crüe, an 80's international rock band. Starring Douglas Booth (Nikki Sixx), Iwan Rheon (Mick Mars), Daniel Webber (Vince Neil), and Machine Gun Kelly (Tommy Lee). Russell gave the movie 3 out of 5 reels. You can see "The Dirt" on Netflix.

