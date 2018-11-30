Holiday markets @ Eastern Market

If you're looking for a unique place to shop with all kinds of locally made gifts in a festive atmosphere, head to Detroit's historic Eastern Market district this weekend. The holiday markets are back and Lonni Thomas, the Market Manager, joined us in the studio to tell us more about it.

Thomas said that the holiday markets kicked off last weekend and continue this weekend on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and continue every Sunday until Sunday Dec. 23.

They have a little bit of everything and it's all from local shops. You can pick up some Eastern Market swag; items from Coffee Upcycle, Love Travels Imports; and apparel from Streetwear, 10|7 Apparel and more.

The holiday market will be held Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 through Dec. 23. They also have a Tuesday Holiday Market on Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information head to their website at https://www.easternmarket.org/.