Home cooking and unique ideas for holiday gifts at Cracker Barrel

There's a place that's a one-stop-shop for all of your last-minute shopping. You can also relax and enjoy delicious home cooking by heading over to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. Christine Elsesser spoke with Tati Amare about all of the great things you can find at Cracker Barrel. Elsesser says the story has any and everything needed to finish your Christmas list, for any age you may shop for. She said you won't feel tuckered out while you shop because of the restaurant attached to the store.

One of the gift ideas Elsesser highlighted was the breakfast bundle, which included a wicker basket filled with goodies to make a great breakfast such as Cracker Barrel pancake mix, all-natural syrup and apple butter. She also showed the Lodge cast iron skillet, which is preseasoned and this style is exclusively sold the Old Country Store.

For the toy lover in the family, there are plenty of current and nostalgic toys to choose from. She said Care Bear stuffed animals and mini arcade games are great gift to give as a way to remember the "old school" toys. There are also record players and vinyl records. The albums range from oldies but goodies to recent releases like the Moana soundtrack.

If you need something to wear, the Old Country Store has a variety of clothes that will have everyone asking where you got your outfit. There are also blankets and quilts that make great gifts or just keep it and used them for overnight guests.

To find a Cracker Barrel near you, shop for gifts and see everything the Old Country Store has to offer, visit this website: shop.crackerbarrel.com