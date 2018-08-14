Homegrown businesses are achieving sweet success at Detroit's Eastern Market

Do you have a killer recipe or a special knack for creating amazing things in the kitchen? Detroit's Eastern Market is the place where a lot of homegrown businesses get their start and we met up with one such business, Gus & Grey.

Gus & Grey was created by Tara Grey and she sells her jams, preserves, and marmalades at Eastern Market as well as a few other local retailers. It started off as a fun hobby she would share with her friends and recently she decided to go all in and make it her full time gig.

Her love of canning began early in life, she remembers making a grape jelly back in grade school, as well as her grandmother's homemade bread and butter pickles. Later in life she got her grandmother's recipe for the pickles and eagerly started making her own. From there she went on to jams and that is where she hit her stride.



Gus & Grey is known for some of their more unique flavors, and their fun names. She has a Smoked Cranberry Whole Grain Mustard that has a tangy sweet taste with undertones of Mustard. Live in the D's resident foodie recommends putting that on a turkey sandwich with some crusty bread, arugula, and perhaps some gouda or even brie. Other fun names include Teacher's Pet, which is an apple butter, and the Notorious F.I.G. All her jams have low amounts of added cane sugar and no preservatives and there is about a half a pound of fruit in each jar.

She has found her home at Eastern Market's Tuesday Markets, saying the exposure is invaluable. "I used to come down here a lot about 20 years ago and watch them set up, again never even fantasizing I would be apart of it, but there was always something magical about Eastern Market to me," said Grey.

Tuesday Markets at Eastern Market are happening now through the end of September from 9am to 3pm every Tuesday. For more information on Eastern Market click here.

