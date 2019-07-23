Homegrown Tequila in the heart of the D

Toma Detroit is bringing the taste of tequila from the fields of Mexico to your glass in Corktown thanks to the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest. Host Tati Amare spoke to the owners of Toma Detroit, Eddie Vargas and Tony Lopez, who are part of a group that competed in the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest and won $50,000 to invest in their business.

Toma Detroit is owned and ran by a group of five friends who came together to bring the real taste of tequila to Detroit and highlight their Latin heritage. "We had a business plan. We wanted to open a bar and restaurant and Hatch gave us an opportunity to this," Tony said.

Toma Detroit specializes in tequila, mezcal, and Latin food. They also plan to open a restaurant that will be located in Corktown, a short walk from where the five friends met at Western International High School.

Their agave which is used in to make tequila is freshly grown and distilled in Mexico then brought straight to the D.

Comerica Hatch Detroit supports local business looking to open a storefront in Detroit, Highland Park, or Hamtramck. The contest was created to give community members a role in the city's redevelopment. The community votes on the top ten applications. Then the top four compete for the grand prize which is $100,000 for 2019.

Toma Detroit Tequila plans to open a tasting room in 2020 with a large selection of tequila and mezcal.