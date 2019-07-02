Homegrown: Wines from Youngblood Vineyard

It’s a home grown business literally grown at home, on the family farm. It’s called Youngblood Vineyards and it’s the only vineyard that produces wine that is grown, raised, processed and bottled here in Michigan. The vineyard is owned and operated by the Youngblood family. It is located in Ray Township in Macomb County.

Jessica Youngblood, the matriarch of the family stopped by Live in the D to talk about her family’s vineyard. She says they started the vineyard three years ago when they planted the vines on their family farm. It's a farm that’s been in the family for five generations. The vineyard spans twenty five acres. They say it takes about three years for vines to produce wines. Now that their vines are mature enough to produce wine they are celebrating with a free event.

Jessica says their wine is special for many different reasons. Besides it being grown, processed and bottled here in metro Detroit, the vineyard is a family affair. Jessica’s husband Dave, a former marine, and their three children are involved in the production. She says they are farmers first and they hand-prune all the vines. She says the kids love being part of the wine making process and working farm. She says for them it's hard work that teaches them life lessons but it's fun, claiming that they never say the words “I’m bored.”

The Youngblood Vineyard produces six wines: three reds and three whites. They host free tastings on weekends. Veterans always taste free. This Fourth of July, Youngblood Vineyard is hosting a free event for families. Adults can taste wines while kids enjoy the farm animals plus other activities on site. You can pick up Youngblood Vineyard wine at their vineyard or at Randazzo’s Markets.