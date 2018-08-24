Honey bees thriving in Detroit

Detroit has many attractions you'd commonly find in an urban city; shopping, arts and entertainment, and a thriving food scene with new restaurants constantly popping up.

There's a hidden gem on the east side of Detroit that is beyond the ordinary: A honey farm in the middle of the city. Tati Amare visited Detroit Hives to get a firsthand look at what's buzzing.

Timothy Paule, a co-owner of Detroit Hives, calls it urban bee keeping, which is bee keeping within the city or residential areas.

Paule also says honey bees have been around millions of years before humans. Their job was to cross pollinate all of the fruits and vegetables that we see today. So without them our fruits and vegetables won't produce.

Paule says most honey farms in Michigan are a one or two hour drive outside the city. He thought it would be great to educate the community as well as provide local honey to it's residents.