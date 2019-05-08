Hospital patients get glamorous treatment thanks to volunteers from Simply from the Heart

In metro Detroit there is a nonprofit organization on a mission. You could call them a glam squad, and the makeovers they provide do much more than give their "clients" a new look. The ladies of Simply from the Heart help patients at local hospitals find their smiles, and maybe their perfect lip color, during their visits.

The organization was created by Jackelyn Kastanis, who is orginally from Dearborn Heights, as a way to carry on the legacy of her best friend, Brooke, after she was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and had a year to live. To keep Brooke's mind off of her diagnosis and treatments, Kastanis would stay with her and give her makeovers and massages.

Five years later, Kastanis continues to go to hospitals and give makeovers to young patients. She said it's more than just giving them a makeover, it's getting a deeper connection with the patients and providing personal, one-on-one attention many of them crave to have.

Kastanis has expanded her mission beyond Michigan, pampering over 5,000 patients throughout the Midwest. She said she wants to spread her message of love and comfort all over the country, offering the same support she gave her best friend years ago. Kastanis plans on taking a bus tour around the U.S. beginning this summer so more patients can benefit from Simply from the Heart.