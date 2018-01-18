It's a hot place for a cool time that has everything from zip lining, to ice carving, fireworks, and delicious food! It's the Fire and Ice Festival in Downtown Rochester Friday, January 19th through Sunday, January 21st.

Dimitry Goyfman from O'Connors Public House joined us in studio to show off some of the dishes they will be serving at the festival including some hot Irish stews to warm you up.

The Fire and Ice festival has been going on in downtown Rochester for more than 10 years and all of downtown Rochester is participating. There will be food trucks, ice carving, ice skating, and fireworks starting at 8pm Friday, January 19th and Saturday, January 20th.

To learn more about the event check out their website.