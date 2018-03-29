House Paint With A Detroit Flair

If your house could use a fresh coat of paint, now is the time to get started. Laura Tilicki and Karen Gilbert from our friends at Motor City Paint joined us to show off a few ways to spice up your home. Motor City Paint is locally owned and the paint is made right here in Michigan. They are very proud of keeping their business here in Metro Detroit.

Motor City Paint researched Detroit landmarks and came up with 75 new paint colors that correspond with Detroit landmarks. Such as: "Michigan Avenue", "Kaline Cobalt", and "I Can't Help Myself". They also designed their paint to stand up to Michigan weather. The paint expands and contracts to deal with all of the crazy weather Mother Nature has to offer, and it's also mildew and stain resistant!

Every Saturday they have a painting class at their stores if you want to learn how to paint some things yourself!

For more information on Motor City Paint you cant visit their Facebook page or visit their website at MotorCityPaint.com