How chocolate can enhance your life

Chocolate is BIG on Valentine's Day, but not all chocolate is created equal. Fitness Expert Jody Trierweiler joined Jason Carr in the studio with a variety of chocolate and explained why some are a better fit for you than others.

Trierweiler first explained where chocolate came from. She brought in a cacao pod, which is filled with cocoa beans, and she said, "If you take those beans and cold press them, they maintain all the nutrients of the live enzymes, but when you roast them at high temperatures, that turns into cocoa so that's the difference between cacao which is raw, live, full of nutrients and cocoa. You want to be eating chocolate that is considered dark chocolate because it's made with that cacao."

The chocolates that Trierweiler brought are from Birmingham Chocolates. She mentioned she loves it because they make one-ounce bars of chocolate and that is the serving size you can eat every day. Trierweiler also said that milk chocolate isn't as healthy for you as dark chocolate because dairy actually inhibits the absorption of all the antioxidants. "Dark chocolate reduces your cholesterol, reduces your blood pressure, stroke and heart attack risks decrease by almost 40% if you eat an ounce a day," Trierweiler said.

