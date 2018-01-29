How Do You Keep The Peace In A House Divided?

When it comes to the Super Bowl, we know there's a lot more to it than food.

For What's The Buzz today, we had a few guests join us in the studio. Lauren Crocker from the Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD, Mimi Brown a motivational speaker and author, and local entertainer and musician Tony Frost were all here to talk about the big game.

The Patriots and the Eagles are in Minnesota this week, and everyone usually picks a team they are rooting for. Tati asked the group what to do if you are in a house divided and are cheering for different teams. Brown said it comes down to having fun with it and being respectful.

Frost said that if there is someone in the house not interested in football, food is the key to keeping them happy!

Most of the country tunes into the big game and celebration on Sunday, with one in four people calling in sick the next day. Should the Monday after the Super Bowl be a holiday? The entire group agreed that it's a great idea.

Local 4 is the only place you can watch the Super Bowl. The game is this Sunday, February 4 at 6:30 pm.