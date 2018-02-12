How Do You Know If Someone Loves You?

Who's ready for Valentine's Day? We were joined in the studio today with Lauren Crocker from the Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD, Tasha Lord- local singer and songwriter, and Rich Rice, the founder of Detroit by Design, to talk about the "day of love."

We based our questions off of our Live in the D Official, Unofficial Valentine's Day poll. One of the questions was "what do you really want on Valentine's Day?" An experience or a gift? Crocker and Lord said they go for the experience, while Rice said he just wants good communication to make sure his significant other is happy,

Another question from our poll asked "do you ever check in on a past crush online?" Both ladies said definitely, and Rice said no because no good can come from that situation.

"How do you keep the romance going in a relationship?" Crocker said put the technology down, focus your attention on each other, and just enjoy each other's company. Lord said that she suggests something that gets your blood going, either thrills or maybe exercising. Rice says do something fresh and fun together.

