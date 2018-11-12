Advice to manage holiday stress

Monday's "What's the Buzz" was all about planning for the holidays and managing the stress that comes with it.

Joining Jason and Tati for "What's the Buzz" were Rachel Lutz, the owner of three Detroit businesses including the Peacock Room; Mimi Brown, a local author and motivational speaker; and Blaine Fowler, the host of the Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD.

The first question the guests were asked was how do they split up time between their family and friends. Fowler said "I always ask my wife and that's what we do." Jason said he has a Thanksgiving with his family and then has a "Friendsgiving" afterward.

The consensus was that the Thanksgiving holiday is stressful enough so there is no need to make it more stressful with trying to plan everything and dividing your time.

When asked how to manage the stress of the holiday, Lutz said to make sure to remember to take time for yourself.

Brown said to make sure to prep ahead of time by learning how to navigate all of the family members and preparing the dinner itself. She also said wine can help in a pinch!