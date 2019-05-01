How herbs can enhance your health

Now is the perfect time to start that herb garden so you can spice up your flavor in the kitchen. Today, fitness expert Jody Trierweiler joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr in the studio to discuss the skinny on how herbs can help you stay healthy.

"People think of herbs just as a garnish for their dish, but really, they have more antioxidants than fruits and vegetables," said Trierweiler. "We should be using herbs not only for flavor but also the health benefit."

The first herb Trierweiler talked about was oregano. The herb is commonly associated with Italian food and has 20 times as many antioxidants as the other herbs discussed. It also has more health benefits than blueberries.

The next herb she spoke about was sage. "Sage was known in ancient Rome as the immortality herb," said Trierweiler. It can improve the memory in the old and young.

Finally, she also touched on rosemary. The herb which is used in all kinds of recipes is actually known to help with hair growth.

When it comes to using your herbs Trierweiler says there are a couple things to keep in mind. First, it's a three to one ratio when using fresh herbs versus dry herbs. You need more of the fresh herbs to benefit from your herbs as much as possible. Also, she said you shouldn't pour dry herbs directly from the container into a hot pan or onto a grill. Trierweiler said the rising heat can kill the health benefits of the herb if it gets trapped in the container. Instead, pour some of the dried herb into your hand and give it a little crush as you sprinkle the herb on your food as it cooks.

For more of Trierweiler's fitness advice, you can find her at Jody's FitLife on social media.

