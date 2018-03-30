How much can we find out about Maribel Aber in 60 seconds?

You may recognize this guest as a contributor for Local 4 News Today! She brings you the consumer headlines for Local 4 News Today from the New York stock exchange every morning around 6:20.

Maribel Aber joined us in the studio. Aber started her career in finance, then made the switch to TV. She has been on All My Children, Real Housewives of New York, and now is doing consumer news.

We wanted to get to know Aber a little bit better, so we played " A Minute With Maribel," asking her as many questions as possible in 60 seconds.

A few of those questions included the most exciting person she has met, is she an early bird or a night owl, fancy restaurant or greasy diner, and does she have a hidden talent?

Be sure to wake up with Maribel Aber and us every morning on Local 4 News Today at 6 am!