If you put on your summer clothes and realized they are a bit more snug than before, you are not the only one-- many people gain weight over the winter. But just because you've gained a few extra pounds doesn't mean that weight has to stay there. You can shed those pounds with help from our friends at Weight Watchers. In fact, many people have lost over 50, 100 and even over 300 pounds with the program's support.

Albert Laforest, of Harrison Township, is one such person. He shed over 300 pounds with Weight Watchers. Sarah Eldridge is another example, having lost over 100 pounds with Weight Watchers.



So what made Weight Watchers a good fit for them? Well, Albert explains, "It was either die fat, or give it a shot, and I had to give it a fair shot." He also says meetings hosted by Weight Watchers were very helpful in giving him the right perspective. Losing all that weight has allowed Albert do things he previously had difficulty with, like exercising and even tying his shoes and taking a shower.



In honor of the many people who have lost 50 pounds or more, Weight Watchers is hosting a celebration June 4 at 5 p.m. It will be held at the Farmington Hills Banquet Hall at 23666 Orchard Lake Road. They are expecting over 500 guests and have over 100 nominees that will receive honors.



Albert is one of the many nominees that will be honored at this event, and Sarah has been honored previously. She now works with Weight Watchers to help others on their weight-loss journey. Her advice for people who want to lose weight? "Starting anything new can be really intimidating, especially if you are in a postilion where you have a considerable amount of weight to lose, so we talk about small steps. Small steps lead to big changes," she said.



To find a Weight Watchers program near you, call 888 3-FLORINE or visit 8883florine.com.

