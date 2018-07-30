Here's what Weight Watchers suggests to avoid summer weight gain

Summertime is the season for vacations, backyard cookouts and getting together with family and friends - and all of those things usually include sugary drinks, alcohol, and junk food. So how do you avoid summer weight gain? We spoke to Amanda McDonald with our friends at Weight Watchers, and she has some great suggestions on how to keep the pounds off this summer.

One of the main culprits that you can find at many summer gatherings are potato chips. In the Weight Watchers program, typical potato chips are worth about 5 points for 1 ounce or 10 chips - who just eats 10 chips? McDonald recommends you switch to a Weight Watchers prepackaged chip, which is only 2 points. Limiting the amount you eat and prepackaging your portions makes it much easier to not overeat.

McDonald also suggests you structure your day around a bunch of zero-point foods, like fruits, vegetables and chicken breasts. If you fill up on those then you are much less likely to snack on unhealthy alternatives. "Your plate should have color," said McDonald. She recommends that half your plate be fruits and veggies and the other half be a protein and a starch.

So what do you do when you are at a barbecue? McDonald says bring your own food so you know you have a healthy option, but you can also indulge a bit in everything else.

Eating healthy is only half of the weight loss battle, though. Exercise is also important. With these hot summer days, McDonald suggests you move your exercise to early in the morning or later in the evening so you are not working out at the hottest part of the day. It is also important to remain hydrated while breaking a sweat.

To find a Weight Watchers program near you, call 888-3-FLORINE or visit 888-3-florine.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.