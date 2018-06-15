How to build a better sandwich

Summers are great for picnics, and what better than to pack in that picnic than an awesome sandwich! To give you some idea, we have with us a food blogger who has been featured all over the web on sites like Huffington Post, Serious Eats and Bon Appetit. Kita Roberts, A.K.A "Girl Carnivore" joins us in the studio to build a better sandwich. Roberts showed us how to build and level up our sandwiches and brought in simple tips from Prime Fresh, which is new in markets all across the area.

To make the sandwich featured in the segment see the recipe below.

Big HERO Sandwich

Ingredients:

4 large slices whole wheat bread, toasted

4 oz. avocado mayo or avocado hummus (to taste)

4 oz of sprouts

2 freshly salted heritage tomatoes

4 baby cos lettuce leaves, trimmed, sliced

4-6 slices of Prime Fresh honey ham

3-6 slices of seasoned bacon

2-4 slices of American cheese

4oz of honey mustard

Pickle slices (to taste on the side)

2 large skewers

You can meet Kita Roberts today, Friday, June 16. She will be doing cooking demos at the Kroger Marketplace on Highland Road in White Lake from 1:30p.m. to 3p.m. For more recipes and cooking ideas visit her website, https://girlcarnivore.com/.