How to look good, feel healthy and eat the foods you love

It is officially summer, and that means all kinds of fresh produce is coming into our grocery stores and farmers markets.

While it may be fun to go to your favorite restaurants or grab a quick takeout, cooking with these ingredients will make you look and feel better. Our friend Isabella from Weight Watchers joined us in studio to talk to us about ways we can cut the calorie and carbohydrates while still having some of our favorite foods.

Isabella wants people to know they can have fun with food. Its grilling season, so a lot of the foods she brought with her can be cooked in multiple ways. Some of the choice options she brought with her were grilled corn on the cob, baked beans, sweet potatoes, lean meats, fish, fruits and desserts.

Weight Watchers works on a point system. Some foods are zero points and others are multiple points. examples of foods that do not contain any points are corn and beans. lean meats 4-6oz will have around 3 points. Weight Watchers offers 30-minute sessions once a week to all its participants to keep them encouraged while encouraging others. The sessions are also a great time to have questions answered that you may have during your time on the program.

There are ways to have portions control and and still have your favorite dishes. To learn more about the Weight Watchers program, visit their website 8883florine.com