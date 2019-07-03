Here's how to add beautiful handcrafted style to your home

Looking to add beautiful handcrafted style to your home, office or business? Our friends at Great Lakes Woodworking create quality carpentry, and that's a rare find these days. The Owner, Steve Lang, stopped by to tell us all about the company which specializes in custom wood decor; everything from beams and ceiling art to wainscoting and more. "We're a finish carpentry company based out of Metro Detroit area. We do doors, trim stairs and we're now offering custom cabinets," Lang said.

Lang brought in an example of his cabinets. The cabinet can be used as a bathroom vanity. It included a drawer at the bottom and two small doors above it. The cabinet is made out of solid maple. Lang said, "The good thing about maple, it sands down really smooth like glass so it'll put a really nice finish on it."

Land also showed pictures of the beautiful things he has created in local homes.

Lang has a mobile shop set up, but his work is mostly done on site. You can find more information about Great Lakes Woodworking by visiting their website: greatlakeswoodworking.com.