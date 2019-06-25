How to keep you pets safe and calm during fireworks season

This segment was sponsored by Mike Morse and the Mike Morse Law Firm.

Fireworks season is upon us. While it can be beautiful and exciting for humans to watch, it can be scary for our pets. But there are things you can do to help your pets be safe and calm. Devan Bianco, from the Michigan Humane Society, joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to discuss ways to take care of pets and to introduce an adorable pet that needs a forever home.

Bianco said first and foremost, all pets should be microchipped and be wearing an ID tag. Chances of pets running away during fireworks increase, so having multiple ways to identify your pets if they get lost is imperative. If you know or expect fireworks around your home, put your pet in a crate or a bathroom where they can't get out. Either find a quiet room or play soft music or ambient T.V./radio sounds to soothe your pets. If your pets are extreme cases, visit your vet about anti-anxiety medication.

This week's pet of the week is Jasmine, a 10-week-old kitten, who's waiting to find your forever home. Bianco said she is full of energy but is quite the love bug, loves to cuddle and have her tummy rubbed. Our friend Mike Morse and the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts Jasmine. You may remember last week's pet of the week, Zara, a lovely white pit-mix. She was adopted shortly after appearing on Live in the D.

