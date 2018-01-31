How To Make Your Party Smokin' Good

Across America and throughout the D, people will be gathering this Sunday for two important reasons: football and food! No matter which team you are cheering for this Sunday, the winner at every party should be the food. Jeff Rose, the chef at CAYA Smokehouse Grill brought us some ideas for a smokin' Super Sunday spread for your party.

Rose brought some great oods to show us, such as a smoked meatball dish, smoked chicken wings, smoked beef brisket, and "crack cornbread."

If you are interested in having Caya Smokehouse Grill cater your Superbowl party, they are taking orders right up until Saturday, February 3.

CAYA Smokehouse Grill is located in Walled Lake off of South Commerce Road and Pontiac Trail.

Want to try and make the smoked meatballs and BBQ rub? Please see the recipes below:

Smoked Meatballs with Polenta and Tomato Sauce

4 cups onions, small diced

1 tsp garlic, fresh chopped

3 # ground beef

1 ¼ cups bread crumbs

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp crushed red pepper

3 tsp oregano

¼ Cup Mayo

1 cup BBQ sauce

To taste S+P

6 ea Eggs

Sautee the onions and garlic I a little oil. Cool down the mixture. Mix all ingredients in a mixer until well mixed and sticky. Scoop into balls and roll tight.

Place on tray or grate. Place and grill and cook with indirect heat and smoke chips until cooked. Try to maintain a temperature of 200 degrees. Meatballs can be cooked and stored in the cooler for 6 days.

BBQ Rub

1 cups diamond crystal kosher salt

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 tsp garlic granulated

1 tsp dark chili powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp crushed red chili

2 tbl black pepper course ground

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp dry mustard powder

Combine all ingredients