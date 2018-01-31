Live In The D

How To Make Your Party Smokin' Good

Across America and throughout the D, people will be gathering this Sunday for two important reasons: football and food! No matter which team you are cheering for this Sunday, the winner at every party should be the food. Jeff Rose, the chef at CAYA Smokehouse Grill brought us some ideas for a smokin' Super Sunday spread for your party.

Rose brought some great oods to show us, such as a smoked meatball dish, smoked chicken wings, smoked beef brisket, and "crack cornbread." 

If you are interested in having Caya Smokehouse Grill cater your Superbowl party, they are taking orders right up until Saturday, February 3. 

CAYA Smokehouse Grill is located in Walled Lake off of South Commerce Road and Pontiac Trail. 

Want to try and make the smoked meatballs and BBQ rub? Please see the recipes below: 

Smoked Meatballs with Polenta and Tomato Sauce

 

4 cups                   onions, small diced

1 tsp                      garlic, fresh chopped

3 #                          ground beef

1 ¼ cups               bread crumbs

1 tsp                      onion powder

1 tsp                      crushed red pepper

3 tsp                      oregano

¼ Cup                    Mayo

1 cup                     BBQ sauce

To taste               S+P

6 ea                        Eggs

 

Sautee the onions and garlic I a little oil. Cool down the mixture. Mix all ingredients in a mixer until well mixed and sticky. Scoop into balls and roll tight.

Place on tray or grate. Place and grill and cook with indirect heat and smoke chips until cooked. Try to maintain a temperature of 200 degrees. Meatballs can be cooked and stored in the cooler for 6 days.

 

BBQ Rub

 

1 cups                          diamond crystal kosher salt

1 cup                           white sugar

1 cup                           brown sugar

1 tsp                            garlic granulated

1 tsp                            dark chili powder

1 tsp                            paprika

1 tsp                            onion powder

½ tsp                            crushed red chili

2 tbl                             black pepper course ground

½ tsp                            cumin

½ tsp                            dry mustard powder

 

Combine all ingredients

 