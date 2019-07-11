How to pack a stylish vacation wardrobe in your carry-on

Vacations are fun but packing can be hectic. Host Tati Amare was joined by Local 4 Style Editor, Jon Jordan who showed us fashionalble and easy ways to travel.

Start your vacation right is by packing everything in one bag. Jon Jordan suggests that before packing you think about "minimal pieces of clothing, minimal size with maximum return."

Models were shown wearing the same pieces of an outfit as three different looks for various occasions. Each outfit plus two pair of shoes were able to fit into an international-travel size carry-on which is smaller than a domestic travel size carry-on.

Each piece of the outfit and the carry-on can all be found at Macy's.