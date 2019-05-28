Standing water can hold a hidden danger for your pet

We have had a lot of rain this month and all that standing water could mean trouble for your pets. We want to help you protect them and so does Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society. Anna said, "Something that is particularly a danger right now is leptospirosis... Your pup can get it and it can, in theory, be transferred to a person."

Leptospirosis is preventable with a vaccine and there is treatment available for it. The symptoms for dogs can sometimes be mistaken for something else so prevention is best. The disease can live in soil and water. Anna said, "It comes out of the urine of an already infected animal."

Anna also brought a new adorable pet that needs a home. She said, "Dante is a 3-month-old lab mix currently looking for a forever home." Our friends Mike Morse and the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fee for whoever adopts Dante.

You can find out more about the clinics and adoptable pets at michiganhumane.org.

