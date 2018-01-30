How To Protect Your Pets This Spring

When spring weather finally settles in we all get a case of spring fever, including our pets, and that can send them out exploring and unfortunately getting lost. Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society joined us again to tell us more about the one thing we can do to keep them safe.

Shaun says you should absolutely always have a collar and an ID tag, with your address and phone number, on your pet.

For added insurance to getting your pet back if it gets lost you can do something for relatively cheap. For $50 you can have a tiny and totally safe microchip placed inside your pet. The microchip has a number on it that can be read by any vet clinic and that chip has all of your information on it. The actual chip is as small as a grain of rice and if you adopt a cat from the Michigan Humane Society it is absolutely free.

Shaun also brought a new adorable pet that needs a home.

Tiger is a 3 year-old domestic short haired cat and he is looking for a loving family. He's a beautiful cat, with gorgeous green eyes. He's looking for a forever home where he would prefer to be the only pet in the household.

If you're interested in adopting Tiger, or any of the other pets in need, you can visit http://michiganhumane.org or call them at (313) 872-3400.