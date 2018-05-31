How to step out in style this season

It's sandals and flip flops season so we asked our Local 4 style editor, Jon Jordan, to walk on over and share all the latest shoe trends for this spring and summer.



"Something that is kind of unpredictable for summer would be a suede slide block heel," Jordan said. The chunky nature of the heel is a bit retro, but what is old is new again. "That's not your grandmother's block heel," Jon noted.

Also back from the '90s are Adidas slide sandals and skater canvas sneakers They are very comfortable and very fashionable.

In terms of future trends, Louis Vuitton has released a new sneaker that looks like a slide sandal with the sock integrated into it. They are called the After Game High Top sneaker by Louis Vuitton.

High-end sneakers are on trend. Though expensive, Jordan says that if you can make the investment, they will last. Another shoe that is worth the investment is the suede driving moccasin. Jordan suggests you pool your money to get them for dad on Father's Day.

Now a shoe that you might not think of for summer is a desert boot. These short boots pair very well with shorts.

So the takeaway is that the '90s and suede are back in fashion and the new nude color is a very light creamy pink called blush. Classic styles will always be in fashion, so if you can afford it, invest in high-quality shoes so they will last.







Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.