How to take your holiday leftovers and make delectable treats

It's no secret that one of the highlights of the holidays are the desserts. From cookies to cakes, everyone has their special recipes.

Monday, Jason and Tati were joined by Jonathan Elias, owner of "The Pastry Guru," to show everyone his different spins on holiday classics.

Elias is a former contestant on two different Food Network shows: "Guy's Grocery Games" and "Halloween Bakery Championships."

He first showed his spin on carrot cake by making a carrot cake cupcake and adding a pumpkin pie filling in the center. He then topped it all off with some maple spiced cream cheese frosting.

He also showed off his treats that are all made using leftovers from Thanksgiving.

He sliced leftover pumpkin pie, put it on a stick and froze it as well as taking leftover pecan pie and making pecan pie cookies

Elias says the key thing people get wrong when baking is when they overthink it. He says just bake what you love to eat. The basics are the best.

You can find more information about Elias and his creations on his Instagram page and website.

Below is the recipe for the carrot cake cupcakes with pumpkin pie filling.

Spiced Carrot Cake w/ Pumpkin pie filling and Maple Cream Cheese Frosting

Carrot Cake

2 Cups Flour

1 ¾ Cups Granulated Sugar

2 Teaspoons Baking Soda

2 Teaspoons ground cinnamon

¼ Teaspoons ground nutmeg

1/8 Teaspoon ground cloves

¼ Teaspoon Salt

3 Eggs

¾ Cup vegetable oil

¾ buttermilk

2 Teaspoons vanilla extract

2 Cups shredded carrots

1 Cup Flaked coconut

¾ Cup Toasted Chopped walnuts

½ Cup golden Raisins

1 8oz Can crushed pineapple

1. Preheat oven to 350 degree F. Line cupcake pan with cupcake liners

2. Sift together flour, sugar, soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. Place in mixing bowl.

3. Add eggs, oil, buttermilk, and vanilla. Mix till well incorporated (Be careful not to over mix)

4. Mix in carrots, coconut, walnuts, raisins, and pineapple. Mix until incorporated (Do not over mix)

5. Fill cupcake liners ¾ full

6. Bake in preheated 350 degree F oven for 15-20 min or until toothpick comes out clean.

7. Allow to cool completely before frosting.

Maple Spiced Cream Cheese Frosting

1 1/2 Pounds of powdered sugar

2 Sticks of softened room temp unsalted butter

2 8oz Packages of softened Cream Cheese

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1 Teaspoon lemon juice

¼ cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1. In mixer with paddle attachment combine Sugar and butter till fully mixed.

2. Now add cream cheese. Make sure to scrape the bowl and whip for 2 minutes or until light and fluffy.

3. Add lemon juice and vanilla and mix for till well incorporated.

Assembly

Cut hole in center of cupcake. Fill with pumpkin pie filling (Cooked). Recap the hole with the cake. Now frost the cupcake using a piping bag. Dash of cinnamon optional.