How to thrift like a pro

Shopping for clothes is the biggest expense for going back to school, but you can find some amazing deals at local thrift stores. Friday is National Thrift Shop Day, so we celebrated by having a thrift shop pro join our show to share tips and tricks to help navigate your way through a thrift shop.

We welcomed Leah Cooley, the regional retail sales manager of the thrift stores, "services to enhance potential," also known as "STEP."

Cooley shared a few hacks to having a successful thrifting experience. First, she said it is important to come prepared. Knowing the sizes you are looking for, and a general idea of the items you are looking for, will guide you throughout the store better, and a note book with a list is a great idea. If you are looking for furniture, knowing the measurements of the room or the space you are shopping for is important. Also, bringing a tape measure to the store will help because some thrift stores do not have return policies. Lastly, if you are searching for particular clothing, doing research on the thrift store before you arrive there will help. Know what the thrift store carries before you go.

There are STEP Thrift Store and Donation Center locations in Southgate, Wayne and Dearborn Heights.