How to tone those arms in time for spring

We are approaching short sleeve weather and now is the time to get your arms toned up and in shape. Fitness expert Jody Trierweiler joined Tati Amare in the studio today to show us how we can get those rock star arms in time for the warmer weather.

Trierweiler said getting toned arms takes a little bit of work, but it's not so bad. "You have three muscles in your arm that all comprise the upper arm area," said Trierweiler. "You've got the shoulder, then you got the bicep in the front and the triceps in the back." She said most people don't know that all three muscles work together to give that toned look to their arm. She also said that you don't need any fancy or expensive equipment to achieve the goal of a toned arm. "You can get some little elastic bands, some places sale them four in a pack for like $10."

Trierweiler demonstrated arm work outs with her elastic bands. She said that when a person is working out their arms and they start to feel a little burn, keep going because that lets you know it's working. Then she had Tati work out with a speed ball. "You can move your arms up and down with the ball while there is a commercial break or something," said Trierweiler. "Every two minutes will add up."

Trierweiler also said that working out is only half the job because you have to also watch your diet as well. "So you want to watch the carbohydrates, your overall intake and increase your fruits and vegitables."

If you want to know more about getting those arms fit for the spring time, check out Jody's social media at Jody's Fit Life.