How wreaths can transform your home this holiday season

It's that time of the year when people decorate their homes for the holiday season, but it doesn't have to be just lights and lawn decorations.

Fresh floral arrangements can bring a different and unique look to your home for the holidays.

Michael Bak, owner of floral and event design company Michael B. Anthony, joined Jason and Tati and brought some great ideas to get your home ready for the holidays.

He showed how easy it is to make a custom wreath. Bak said if the wreath is made properly, it can last all season. He dressed the wreath with bulbs and a large bow. You can learn how to make these wreaths yourself this weekend.

There is a Christmas event happening in midtown this weekend called "Noel Night." There will also be a wreath-making class in Will Leather Goods this Saturday where you can learn how to create your own Christmas wreath like the one Bak made.

The class will feature complimentary cocktails. It is a ticketed event with sessions at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the event and Michael B. Anthony visit their website.