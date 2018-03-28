How You Can Add Comfort And Style To Your Home

Do you want style or do you want comfort when it comes to your furniture? Why not both? Interior Designers Janel Kozlowski and Emily Cuozzo from our friends at La-Z-Boy Furnishings and Home Decor joined us in the studio today to show us how to get both comfort and style at home.

Cuozzo said that the great debate for families when it comes to furniture is whether they want style or comfort. Recliners are very comfortable, but aren't always visually appealing. La-Z-Boy has come out with a new collection called "Duo," which gives you the look of stationary furniture while also giving you the comfort of reclining.

Kozlowski talked about La-Z-Boy's complimentary in-home design service. The Interior Designers from the store can come out to your home, make sure everything will fit, coordinate colors with your house, and pull your whole room together. The store has a style for everyone, with over 800 fabrics to choose from.

During their March Mania event March 30-April 1, everything in the store will be 30% off.

To find the La-Z-Boy location nearest you, visit their website http://La-z-boystore.com/detroit.