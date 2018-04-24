How you can be a student of the culinary arts

Small plates are a big trend in the restaurant business. You can learn some of the techniques and recipes of the pros from our friends The Culinary Institute of Michigan at Baker College of Port Huron. Chef Jill Tucker and student chefs Kyle Grace and Hunter Williams joined us in studio to talk about what they are learning and cook a little something for us.

They brought in bright and beautiful vegetable focused dishes for spring. The dishes are offered at the restaurant in the culinary school that is run by the students.

Student chefs Hunter and Kyle both have bright futures in front of them in the kitchen. Hunter wants to open his own restaurant and make a name for himself in the culinary world and Kyle wants to cater and become a wine expert.

If you or someone you know is interested in learning new culinary skills at Baker College of Port Huron, and it's award winning Culinary Arts program visit their website at Baker.edu/culinaryinstututeofporthuron