How you can build confidence with Girl Scout cookies

They're among the brightest sights around town this time of year: Girl Scouts selling their famous cookies. Our friends at the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan are kicking off their sales in stores and other businesses today. Tati Amare was joined by Lisiah Hesley, an 11-year-old junior Girl Scout who has sold mountains of cookies, and Amanda Thomas, who is the Vice President Of Customer Support at the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan.

Last year, Hesley sold 3,732 boxes and her goal this year is 6,000. Amare asked Thomas how this cookie program helps build confidence in girls. Thomas said, "For a lot of girls, it's really their first experience with business and financial literacy. It's the first time they step out of their comfort zone and ask customers to purchase things; it's their first experience doing marketing and advertising. It really gives them a great opportunity to try out those business skills first hand."

The Girl Scout program also earns girls special recognition and awards. Amare asked what is the gold medal award they can earn? Thomas said, "It's the highest award a girl can earn in scouting and in order to earn that award, girls have to do a community service project that creates sustainable and lasting change in their community."

To find where Girl Scout cookies are sold, you can go to girlscoutcookies.org and put in your zip code. There is also a Girl Scout cookie finder app for both Andriod and Apple. Thomas said, "This year you can find all of your favorites, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils Shortbread and we also have a couple specialty cookies if you're gluten-free."

To find the location of Girl Scout cookies being sold near you, see all the varieties and even shop online, visit girlscoutcookies.org.