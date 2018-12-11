How you can get a brighter smile for the holidays

Now that the holidays are here, it's time to get together, and when you see family and friends, you want to look and feel your best. Brightening your smile is a great way to do just that. Lifestyle consultant Stephanie Jacoli joined us in the studio from our friends at Power Swabs to tell us how we can start getting a brighter smile in just minutes.

Jacoli says Power Swabs is considered the most powerful teeth whitening system in the world because it works in just five minutes. It doesn't just whiten your teeth, it physically lifts and removes stains instead of covering them up. It also rehydrates the enamel, which helps with pain and sensitivity. Over the course of the seven-day kit, your teeth can become an average of six shades whiter. You can get immediate results that will last you about six months.

Here's how it works: It's a two-swab system. Take the first swab, called the stain-out, and swab it on your teeth. It should take the stain off your teeth and also help with tooth sensitivity. The second swab is the whitener, which only takes five minutes to use and should last you six months.

Jacoli showed us some testimonies from people who used Power Swabs. One woman said using Power Swabs has made a difference for her. People have asked her what she does to whiten her teeth, and she said she is proud to say she uses Power Swabs. Another person said that he used to use power strips to whiten his teeth and it made his teeth sensitive. He said once he used Power Swabs, there was zero sensitivity.

If you would like to try Power Swabs yourself, they have a special offer of 40 percent off the regular retail price, with free shipping, available. To order, go to https://powerswabs.com/ or call (800) 204-1094.