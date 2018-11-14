How you can give back this holiday season

Tis the season of giving! One way you can enjoy it is by donating to the Bottomless Toy Chest to bring smiles to the faces of kids facing some very big challenges in their lives. We were joined by Scott LaRiche, from the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers and Mickey Guiswite, the founder of the Bottomless Toy Chest.

LaRiche said there are 38 Local Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers and they are all parking Silverado pickup trucks on their showroom floors that they want to fill up with toys so they can donate them to the Bottomless Toy Chest. All you have to do is visit chevydetroit.com and find the nearest dealer to you and bring a new toy.

Guiswite said that the Bottomless Toy Chest is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to deliver toys, joy and hope to pediatric cancer patients. Their mission is to provide and promote a positive state of mind to children who are going through cancer treatments and other serious illnesses by providing them with toys and empowering activities when they are in the hospital. With the help of the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers the Bottomless Toy Chest will deliver over 30,000 toys and activities to sick kids. Toys can range from ages 6 months to 22 years old.

To learn more about how you can support the season of giving at the Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers, locations to donate and more visit https://chevydetroit.com/season-of-giving-bottomless-toy-chest/