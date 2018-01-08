How You Can Have A Breakfast Like A Champion

When the Olympics are underway it's amazing to watch the athletes push themselves to the limit. So how do you manage such a strenuous competition? It starts first thing in the morning.

Carrie Aprik, sports dietitian for U.S Figure Skating, as well as the U.S Women's National Hockey Team, the Detroit Pistons and Oakland University. She stopped by Live In The D on behalf of our partner The United Dairy Industry of Michigan along with Hannah Miller, a figure skater with Team USA.

We've all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day because it helps get your day started and gets energy moving through your body. Anna showed everyone how to make her favorite oatmeal combo.

Hannah's Favorite Oatmeal Combo Recipe:

Chopped up banana

Cinnamon

Almond butter

Milk

Organic Oatmeal

For more healthy recipes check out United Dairy Industry of Michigan website here: http://bit.ly/2CNKosi