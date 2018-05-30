How you can have custom comfort outdoors

The season for enjoying time with family and friends outside on the patio or deck is finally here! And you may want to enhance the experience a bit. Back with us in the studio is Mike Falahee, president of Marygrove Awnings.

It's the time to be outdoors, but bad weather can ruin our fun and Falahe has the solution. He says that the retractable awning is the perfect solution because when you want the sun on the patio you can simply retract the awning against the wall. If it's too hot you can extend the awning out and it blocks over 98 percent of the UV rays. You also have the opportunity to customize the awnings with fabric and choose the color of the framework to blend in with your home. The fabric is also unique because every single thread is treated to be resistant to mildew, fading, and rot.

If you buy this Marygrove Awning it comes with a new lighted feature free of charge ($600 value) so that in the evening you can have lights on your patio or deck.

For more information and to schedule your appointment, visit their website https://www.marygrove.com/.