How you can help kids get healthy!

Teachers pay such an important role in kids' lives from helping kids discover new experiences and learn new lessons.

Now there's a opportunity for teachers to help kids become healthier. Florine Mark, CEO of our friends at the Weight Watchers Group joined us along side Jean DuRussel-Weston with Project Healthy Schools to talk about a partnership they created that makes teachers role models for health.

Project Healthy Schools travels to schools all over Michigan, including Detroit, and explains to kids how to eat healthier and have healthy habits. They also try to transform the culture at school so everyone is healthy, including teachers and staff. The teachers and staff can go to Weight Watchers and receive a discount.

To learn more about Project Healthy Schools you can visit 833-3-FLORINE.com or ProjectHealthySchools.org