How You Can Make A Load Of Difference In Someone's Life

Whether it's brushing your hair or brushing your teeth, simple things we do everyday are not easy to come by for many people in our community. That's because they are homeless and don't often have basic household items.

Brother Jerry Johnson, Director of the Capuchin Soup Kitchen was in the studio today on behalf of our friends at Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers.

There is a campaign underway to collect these types of things called Truckloads Of Hope. The Metro Detroit Chevy Dealership Association, comprised of 38 local Chevy dealerships, are doing a collection of hygiene items for the shower program at one of the soup kitchen sites. Along with hygiene items, the program is collecting household items for the food pantry.

The program has a wish list of items that they are needing to be donated to people who are homeless, without cars, or living without utilities.

Brother Johnson brought in a few examples of the items they are collecting. A few of those items included travel sized toothpaste, toothbrushes, hand lotion, feminine hygiene products, and underwear.

To learn how you can help and to find a donation location nearest you, visit the website http://chevydetroit.com/truckloads-of-hope.