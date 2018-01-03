How You Can Make Your Own Cheap Sports Drink

When it comes to woman's health one of the most forgotten needs could be our bone density but bone density is key for us to have a healthy life. On behalf of our partner United Dairy Industry of Michigan we are joined by Carrie Aprik, sports dietitian for U.S Figure Skating, as well as the U.S Women's National Hockey Team, the Detroit Pistons and Oakland University. Aprik shares with us how to make your own cheap sports drink which is also a recovery shake for athletes.

All you need is:

Frozen Berries

Spinach

Plain Unsweetened Greek Yogurt

Chocolate Milk

Almond Butter

For more healthy recipes check out United Dairy Industry of Michigan website here: http://bit.ly/2CNKosi