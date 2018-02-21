How You Can Pay Homage to Black History This Weekend

One of the significant parts of Black History is music; how it has evolved, it's influence on our country, and the music industry today. Sunday, February 25, 2018, Change Agent Consortium is presenting a celebration of Black history Month through music.

David Alexander Bullock, the featured performer for the event, joined us in the studio today to tell us all about the occasion.

Bullock touched on the importance of celebrating Black music, the influence of the music, and even played us a song that we can hear at the celebration.