How you can protect your pet from getting lost

July is National Lost Pet Prevention Month, and Shaun Bailey, from the Michigan Humane Society, joined us in studio to give us some information on what pet owners can do to avoid losing their pets.

Bailey also brought in Roscoe, a 2-year-old pit bull/Jack Russell terrier mix who needs a forever home. Roscoe is fully grown, weighs about 38 pounds and full of energy. He also needs a home where he is the only pet.

Bailey said when it comes to preventing your pet from getting lost, setting up boundaries is key with a leash or invisible fence, Also, he says pet owners frequently forget to give their pet a collar with ID tags or microchip.

You might remember Little Foot, she was the beautiful kitten with three legs. She was quickly adopted to a forever loving home.

If you adopt this week's Pet of the Week, you will receive a $75 gift card to Hagopian Cleaning Services. To find out more about the adoptable pets, check out the Michigan Humane Society website at michiganhumane.org/ or call (866) MHUMANE.