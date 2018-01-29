How You Can Pull Off Your Big Game Party Without Cooking

In case you didn't hear, there's a big game Sunday, February 4 and you can catch all the action here on Local 4 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.

Live in the D is kicking things off with our special Live In The D Super Show at 11:30 on Sunday morning. It's going to be a party complete with specialty drinks, amazing food, music and more!

You can impress your friends without cooking by letting someone else do it for you! Laura Livingston, the Catering Director at Joe's Produce and Gourmet Market in Livonia, joined us in the studio to talk about their catering.

Livingston said everyone loves a football game and the food that comes along with it! It's good to have a variety of food at your party, from finger foods to desserts. She brought in a few baked goods from the market's bakery, smoked ribs, pulled pork sliders, tons of finger foods, and even a football themed cake!

If you'd like to have Joe's cater your party, make sure you call 48 hours ahead of time to put in your order.

Joe's Produce and Gourmet Market is located at 7 and Farmington in Livonia.