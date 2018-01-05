How You Can Start Your Wellness Rituals For 2018

If you're looking to get a fresh start to leading healthier and happier life in the new year, starting a ritual can help. Stephanie Popso, founder of Naturally Empowered Wellness joins us live in the studio. Naturally Empowered Wellness offers programs to help people start a wellness ritual. Rituals can help you create a long lasting lifestyle changes. For example, journaling is very important because it helps you reflect and motivate you each day. Popso also talks about how you can detox by food she offers two recipes a Detox Brussels Slaw and a Ginger Wellness Tea.

Detox Brussels Slaw

-5 cups raw Brussels sprouts, shredded

-1/2 cup dried raisins

(optional: simmer raisins in 1 cup of water and 2tbs apple cider vinegar for 10 minutes to plump)

-1/2 cup pine nuts

(optional: dry sauté pine nuts in a frying pan until golden brown)

-1 cup arugula (spinach or kale)

-1 cup shredded carrots

-1/3 cup lemon juice

-3 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt, pepper & garlic powder to taste

Directions:

-Toss & enjoy

Ginger Wellness Tea

-4 cups filtered water

-16- 1/4in slices of fresh ginger

-1/3 cup lemon juice

-3tbs raw honey

Directions:

-Add ginger and water to a sauce pan & boil for 10 minutes.

-Take off heat before adding lemon juice & honey

-Enjoy

You can also incorporate essential oils into your wellness rituals as well because they help us to detox our medicine cabinets and under our kitchen sink, because that is where toxins are found in your homes. The more we can use therapeutic grade oils, the less toxins we have in our homes and in and on our bodies.

As a gift for the New Year Stephanie Popso is offering a $10 discount to Live in the D Viewers for a Empowered Life Planner by using the code: INTHED

For more information and to get a planner about Naturally Empowered Wellness go to http://www.iamnaturallyempowered.com/

or to check out her social sites look up on Facebook The Power Planners or on Instagram @empoweredlifeplanner